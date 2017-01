Glorious Takeover The following videos feature Bobby Roode’s first comments after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship tonight at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. First, Roode comes through the curtain moments after WWE went off air, followed by a more formal interview. Roode shows his frustration about being asked if Nakamura would have won while healthy, then talks about doing what he said and starting his new era: