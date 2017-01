UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor spoke with FOX Sports and confirmed talks are still going on with WWE about a potential WrestleMania 33 appearance. McGregor had the following to say: “Never say never. I know there’s been conversations. I know Triple H was at the show (UFC 205). I’d love to go to that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. We’ll see. There’s conversations ongoing. I’ve turned down some things, conversations still ongoing.”