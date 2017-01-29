Wolfgang At NXT Takeover

As noted, UK Champion Tyler Bate made his debut at NXT and will be on NXT this Wednesday. Fellow UK star Wolfgang also made his debut on NXT for the taping of the show this Wednesday.

Matt Riddle At NXT Takeover

After his EVOLVE 77 match, Matt Riddle attended NXT Takeover: San Antonio. When the broadcast introduced WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, you could see Matt Riddle in the background giving the camera a thumbs up. you can see a photo below: