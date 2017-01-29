Impact Wrestling Taping Today In North Carolina, Rey Mysterio Talks The WWE Cruiserweight Division, His Rumble Win, And More

Impact Wrestling Taping Today

The Omega Bowl is today at 3 PM in Gibsonville, North Carolina and Impact Wrestling will be filming the event for TV. The main event is a three way tag team match including Matt and Jeff Hardy. Trevor Lee and Shane Helms are also announced for the show. WZ will be at the event and will have updates throughout.

Rey Mysterio Interview

Rey Mysterio was interview by WhatCulture Wrestling to talk about his rumble win, the WWE Cruiserweight division and much more. You can watch the video below: