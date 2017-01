Here is my latest on upgruv.com with my possible surprises and scenarios for Royal Rumble:

Grand Entrance

We know Chris Jericho is going to be suspended high above the ring in a shark cage during the Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns match. We also know Jericho will be in the 30-man Rumble. A fun scenario would be to see the title match end and have the 30-man Rumble match immediately follow it. Keep Jericho locked in the cage and have the first entrant be a middle of the card performer for the Rumble get in the ring. Then for the second performer, hit Jericho’s music and have him lowered to the ring via the shark cage.

It would be comical and an against the odds type moment for the brash veteran who has never won a Rumble. He’s never won, but I think that might change this weekend.

Gillberg

In the late 1990s, one of WWE’s bullets ammo to fire against their WCW competition was a direct parody of WCW’s top star. As Goldberg became famous with his look, music and entrance—WWE decided to mock it. They took Duane Gill, a career jobber in the wrestling business, who does resemble Goldberg with about 100 pounds less muscle and calling him Gillberg. The act got over at the time with tremendous comedy performance by Gill.

One of the big selling points of this Rumble is the involvement of both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Lesnar and Goldberg haven’t gotten physical since Goldberg’s emphatic win over Lesnar in November. Imagine Lesnar in the ring dominating and eliminating everyone in sight. The countdown clock comes on, the buzzer hits, Goldberg music plays and out comes Gillberg. A moment of levity and Lesnar of course doesn’t appreciate the comedy. Countdown clock comes back, buzzer hits, Goldberg music plays and this time it’s the real deal. A simple and entertaining moment to build to the explosion of two brawlers.