Here’s the second of the two CSR videos this weekend. This is some highlights of the conversation: Transcription courtesy of @PeterBahi: Josh Isenberg: #10 is going to be Ty Dillinger, you can mark that. Also, you’re going to see Seth Rollins interfere in this match, costing Triple H a Royal Rumble win. Look for Seth Rollins and Triple H be a huge part of this. You’re going to see Braun Strowman dominate around 12 guys. You’re going to see Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar go head to head, with The Undertaker in the middle. These three behemoths are going to do a great moment in San Antonio because that is what people want to see. But, fi you put it all together, who is going to be the champion? I think it’s going to be Kevin Owens, and who do I think will win the Royal Rumble? I think it’s going to be Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho is going to somehow and someway get the victory and become the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble. LaBar, I’m not sure what you think, but can you drink it in mannnnnn? For the rest of the predictions, watch the video below: