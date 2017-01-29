Current WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds Reveal Big Favorites in Kevin Owens Vs. Roman Reigns and the Rumble Match, More

Pre-show matches for tonight’s Royal Rumble PPV have had odds set and because they were recently posted, they haven’t moved like the matches that were posted earlier in the weeks. All are under “end of preshow broadcast grading” to account for a possible “Dusty Finish” in the case an initial decision is reversed or a match is restarted. Below are the current odds for tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Bet Wrestling, who sent us the following. Please note that the “smart money” odds for the matches haven’t been determined yet, and will likely be shortly before the show. We will post them when they are released. A brief explanation on how to read the lines. These are known as “American Odds” or Moneyline and the minus sign is to indicate the favorite and the plus for the underdog. A $100 bet on Sasha Banks at +365 would win $365 because she’s the underdog. At -555, it would take a $555 wager on Nia Jax just to yield $100 because she is favored. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro & Sheamus -135 vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson -105 Six Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi -155 vs Alexa Bliss, Mickie Jame and Natalya +115 Sasha Banks +365 vs Nia Jax -555 The odds for the matches posted earlier in the week have moved and even flipped in the case of the Universal Championship Match, but as noted, the “smart money odds” have not been entirely determined yet. This should happen sometime before the event. WWE Championship

AJ Styles(c) +380 vs John Cena -570 WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens(c) -1730 vs Roman Reigns +830 WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair(c) -1950 vs Bayley +950 WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Rich Swann(c) +850 vs Neville -1750 Odds are also being offered on number of eliminations in the Royal Rumble in over / under form. There are only odds for a few entrants on this, but unlike the odds on the outright winner, there is only action if the wrestler actually competes in the match. The bet will be canceled and the bet will be refunded otherwise. Braun Strowman – over 5 1/2 +220, under 5 1/2 -300

Brock Lesnar – over 5 1/2 +160, under 5 1/2 -210

Goldberg – over 4 1/2 +115, under 4 1/2 -155

The Undertaker – over 3 1/2 +205, under 3 1/2 -285 Odds on who will have more eliminations in the Royal Rumble between choice of two entrants have been set as well. Like the over / under odds there is only action on these if both wrestlers actually compete in the match. Goldberg +130 vs Brock Lesnar -170

Big Cass +145 vs Rusev -185

Baron Corbin -600 vs Big Show +400

Braun Strowman -1700 vs The Undertaker +800

Braun Strowman -1200 vs Baron Corbin +600

Cesaro +210 vs Rusev -290

Kane -245 vs Big Show +175

Big Cass -245 vs Big E +175

Braun Strowman -585 vs Any Other Competitors +385 Randy Orton is still the odds on favorite to win the Royal Rumble at -915. Orton is so favored right now that a bet on “the field” is +505. This means you can bet against Orton and if anyone else wins the wager is successful.