Kenny Omega Posts Rumble Photo, Mauro Ranallo Reveals WWE Royal Rumble Role, Sasha Banks Draws Impressive Crowd (Video)

Sasha Banks Draws Impressive Crowd

WWE star Sasha Banks appeared at the Cricket Wireless store in San Antonio this morning, and Joey McReynolds of WOAI / KABB San Antonio tweeted that an estimated 2,000 fans showed up this morning to meet her.

Another look at this morning’s line for @SashaBanksWWE In San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/2qpUxsrHtb — Joey McReynolds (@joeymcreynolds) January 29, 2017

Mauro Ranallo Reveals WWE Royal Rumble Role

WWE Smackdown announcer Mauro Ranallo noted on Twitter that he will be calling Neville vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann, John Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV:

Kenny Omega Posts Rumble Photo

Amidst Royal Rumble speculation, Kenny Omega tweeted the following: