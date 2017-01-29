Jerry Lawler & Bill Apter Preview The Royal Rumble; Lawler Says Picking A Winner Is, “Almost Impossible”



The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released earlier this morning. It features exclusive interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and the mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ata Johnson.

Some of Apter & Lawler’s comments about tonight’s Royal Rumble transcribed below.

Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes



On the much rumored possibility that Kenny Omega could be entering the Royal Rumble:

BA: Here’s my thing with Kenny Omega. He’s one of the greatest wrestlers I’ve seen in years. Absolutely incredible. I’m wondering if enough of the main stream fans who don’t follow New Japan or the independent scene, the WWE fans, I wonder if they’ll know who he is if he is indeed in the Royal Rumble.

On this year’s Royal Rumble:

JL: I’ve looked at Royal Rumbles in the past. I’m kind of famous for having to change my pick throughout the Rumble match. This year it is almost impossible. I think it’s just crazy to even hazard a guess at this point. There are so many participants in the Rumble this year that are can’t miss. How can you think that Brock Lesnar could not win the Royal Rumble? How can you think that Bill Goldberg can’t win the Rumble? How could you think that The Undertaker can’t win? Think of all the surprise entrants! Braun Strowman! There’s so many people that you look at and think, “They gotta win.” In reality only ONE PERSON, ONE SUPERSTAR can win the Royal Rumble. To me it looks like one of the most exciting Rumbles in years.

On who Lawler’s current pick to win the Royal Rumble match is:

JL: The Undertaker.

Related: Jerry Lawler On His WWE Status, “I Was Never Not Signed To The WWE”



This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features:

Brand new, exclusive interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and the mother of The Rock, Ata Johnson

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring Pedro Morales

Bill’s & Nick’s thoughts on some of the recent headlines from around the world of pro wrestling including their WWE Royal Rumble predictions

The #AskApter Mail Bag

More…

You can listen to the full audio archives in the embedded audio player below: