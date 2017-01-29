120 Sports Previews AJ Styles vs John Cena At The Rumble; Bischoff Talks “Controversy” Around AJ Not Being Featured On Rumble Poster

Each week myself and fellow WrestleZone contributor Justin LaBar are featured in a variety of short videos for 120 Sports breaking down the big news of the week from the world of pro wrestling.

This week I fly solo while LaBar was out on assignment. In the above video I preview tonight’s WWE Championship bout between AJ Styles (c) and John Cena.

120 Sports also produces a weekly segment featuring myself and former WCW President Eric Bischoff where we take a look at the “controversial” story of the week.

You can find our segment this week featuring Eric’s comments regarding the “controversy” around AJ Styles not being featured embedded below:

