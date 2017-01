Matt Riddle at WWE NXT Takeover

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and The Rock tweeted the following about tonight’s Royal Rumble PPV:

Having flashbacks to ’92 thinking about dusting off the old boots…. — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 29, 2017

Excited for this match tonight between The Boss and my dominant cuz. You two have fun tonight & “move the crowd”. #Aiga#RoyalRumblehttps://t.co/urQbB17qtS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 29, 2017

Kenny Omega Jokes About Royal Rumble Appearance

Kenny Omega posted the following photo today joking about the recent Royal Rumble rumors: