Final WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds; Smart Money Is In, Who’s Favored to Win the Rumble Match?

The smart money appears to be in for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV event, and below are the current betting odds:
Below are the current betting odds from 5 Dimes with the favorites listed first. Just a reminder that a – sign indicates the favorite and the + is indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus represents how favored or unfavored they are in their match. Right now better a dollar on Roman Reigns has the potential to win $1000 were he to defeat Kevin Owens.
2017 Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 33
WWE Championship
No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Championship
RAW Women’s Championship
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Kickoff Pre-show Match
Kickoff Pre-show Match
Kickoff Pre-show for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?