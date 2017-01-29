Chris Jericho Comments On The Royal Rumble Match, Confirms Upcoming Departure, Which Surprise Entrant He’d Like To See

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Metro UK in advance of tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view; you can read a few highlights below: Chris Jericho comments on the Royal Rumble match: Royal Rumble is always fun, but I think it’s more fun for the fans guessing who the surprises are going to be and what are going to be the angles that lead to Wrestlemania. I think it is one of the most exciting shows for the fans. If you’re in the Rumble match for two minutes you know who’s going out before you and who you’re going out after. But if you’re in for 45 minutes or an hour it’s a little more involved. It depends what your role is for the match and what you have to get accomplished. I don’t know that right now but I’m looking forward to it. Jericho comments on the surprise entrants each year, and who he’d like to see in this year’s match: You hear that Kurt Angle is heading into the Hall of Fame which is great so maybe he’ll make an appearance. There are a couple of guys currently in NXT who I think should be in the big leagues like Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode as well. And I always like when sometimes they’ll throw a Kevin Nash in there, or a Duke “The Dumpster” Droese. I’m hoping for Duke this year, that’s what I want to see. Jericho confirms he’s leaving WWE in May to resume working with Fozzy, and answers whether fans should stray away from thinking he wins the Rumble match: You never know what’s going to happen in WWE. It’s the Royal Rumble, anything can go on. It’s only January and I’m not leaving until May. I suppose I have just as much of a chance as Mojo Rawley has. Every WWE show is important to me whether it’s the Royal Rumble or a live event in Wolverhampton. I judge all of them on a case by case basis but I’m excited to be in the Rumble even though I’ve got to be in a shark cage before that.