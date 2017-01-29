Seth Rollins Banned From Alamodome, Final Hype For Tonight’s Royal Rumble From Live In The Alamodome (Video)

Seth Rollins

Following his actions at NXT Takeover: San Antonio last night, Stephanie McMahon announced Seth Rollins would be banned from the building for tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Stephanie addressed the situation and said Rollins would be dealt with face-to-face on RAW tomorrow night, but she was also taking action and banning him tonight as well.

WWE Royal Rumble

The following video features Justin LaBar live inside the Alamodome moments before tonight’s Royal Rumble PPV kicked off, hyping tonight’s show: