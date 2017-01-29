WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show

January 29, 2017 NIA JAX vs. SASHA BANKS Nia drives Sasha into the ropes. Sasha goes for a flying bulldog, but Nia stands still. Sasha with a double knee strike in the corner. Sasha ducks a clothesline from Nia. Sasha repeatedly slaps Nia in the chest. Nia with a body avalanche in the corner. Nia launches Sasha to the other side of the ring. Nia runs through Sasha. Nia headbutt’s Sasha. Sasha goes for the Bank Statement, but Nia powers out of the submission hold. Nia sends Sasha to the corner. Sasha with a boot to the face of Nia. Nia attacks the injured knee of Sasha. Nia gets Sasha in a Stretch Muffler Hold. Sasha repeatedly kicks Nia in the shoulder. Sasha ascends to the top rope. Sasha with a flying double knee strike for a two count. Sasha lands a series of forearms. Nia plants Sasha with a Pop-Up Samoan Drop to pickup the victory. Winner: Nia Jax