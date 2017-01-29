Shawn Michaels Addresses Royal Rumble Crowd (Video), Royal Rumble Match Stats, Six Women Tag On Kickoff Show (Video)

WWE Royal Rumble

Out of the currently confirmed participants, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Xavier Woods and Big Cass are all making their Royal Rumble match debuts.

While neither are confirmed for the match at this time, if they were to appear, both Big Show and Goldust could tie Shawn Michaels for second on the list of most appearances all-time. Michaels has twelve appearances, and Goldust and Big Show are third with eleven, both appearing in last year’s match. Kane has the record, appearing in 19 Rumble matches as Kane, Diesel and Isaac Yankem.

Shawn Michaels

The following video features Shawn Michaels hyping up the San Antonio crowd during the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff show:

It’s ALMOST TIME for the #RoyalRumble Match, and who better “to get this party started” than San Antonio’s own @ShawnMichaels!!! pic.twitter.com/nvpt7zH183 — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017

Royal Rumble Kickoff

The following video features highlights from tonight’s first match on the Royal Rumble kickoff show, the six woman tag team match featuring Smackdown stars: