Subscribe To WZ Radio On Itunes For Royal Rumble Breakdown; Leave Feedback In WZ FB Discussion Group

WrestleZone Radio’s Royal Rumble Breakdown Special will be released later tonight on iTunes.

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

It will be hosted by Nick Hausman and Ross Berman and will take an in-depth look at the fallout from tonight’s Royal Rumble.

Fans are encouraged to leave their thoughts on the WrestleZone Facebook Page. A thread has been pinned to the top of the page.

Like the WrestleZone Discussion Group

Be sure to stay plugged in to WrestleZone all night long for our official coverage of tonight’s Royal Rumble and any breaking news that may be taking place backstage.

WWE Royal Rumble Results LIVE IN PROGRESS!! JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

You can listen to more pro wrestling podcasts from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: