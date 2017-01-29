WWE Royal Rumble Result: WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Universal Championship Match

With Chris Jericho suspended over the ring in a shark cage, Roman Reigns battled Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship. Jericho dropped brass knuckles into the ring for Owens. Owens hit Reigns with it but then kicked out. After Reigns put Owens through chairs and a table, Braun Strowman came out and put Reigns through the announcers table. Owens then pinned Reigns to retain his title. You can see highlights of the match below: