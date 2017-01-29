Former WWE Champion Alberto del Rio and current WWE Superstar Paige, his real-life fiance, are hosting a Royal Rumble viewing party tonight in the San Antonio area. From tweets by the happy couple, it looks like they may have inadvertently ruled out a few names from appearing in this year’s big Rumble match. Del Rio named R-Truth, Sin Cara, Titus O’Neil, Epico and Primo of the Shining Stars and Kalisto as possible stars that were eligible for the match. While none of these guys are necessarily high up on anyone’s predictions list, many had assumed the leader of the “Titus Brand” would be involved in the Rumble in some way to continue his minor program with the members of the New Day. On our way to our restaurant #LaCantinita can’t wait to see everyone. Come over for the #RoyalRumble PPV @VivaDelRio — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 30, 2017 Some of our friends are coming! R Truth, Nattie, sin cara, Titus, primo, épico, Naomi, kalisto and some others! Come join in on the fun! https://t.co/XUhn1SK1m8 — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) January 30, 2017