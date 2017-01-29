Former WWE Champion Alberto del Rio and current WWE Superstar Paige, his real-life fiance, are hosting a Royal Rumble viewing party tonight in the San Antonio area. From tweets by the happy couple, it looks like they may have inadvertently ruled out a few names from appearing in this year’s big Rumble match.
Del Rio named R-Truth, Sin Cara, Titus O’Neil, Epico and Primo of the Shining Stars and Kalisto as possible stars that were eligible for the match. While none of these guys are necessarily high up on anyone’s predictions list, many had assumed the leader of the “Titus Brand” would be involved in the Rumble in some way to continue his minor program with the members of the New Day.
