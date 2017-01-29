Title Changes Hands At Royal Rumble PPV, Enzo Amore’s Special Lady, Gallows / Anderson Taste Success,

WWE Royal Rumble

Neville defeated Rich Swann to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

This is Neville’s first reign as Cruiserweight Champion, and tonight’s title win also marks Neville’s first championship win on the main roster, as he is a former NXT Champion and two-time NXT Tag Team Champion. Rich Swann’s reign ends at 61 days.

Georgia Gold

The following video features Enzo Amore and Big Cass in the new ad campaign for KFC’s ‘Georgia Gold’ honey mustard barbeque sauce:

Who is Enzo’s special lady? She seems to have quite the effect on him. @KFC pic.twitter.com/ysoEg4h2i7 — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017

Gallows & Anderson

The following video features new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s first comments after winning the titles. The duo talk about doing what they told everyone they would do, and that they went from being stars in the Tokyo Dome to the Alamodome: