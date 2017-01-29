Sami Zayn’s Royal Rumble Number Revealed, Charlotte Flair vs Bayley Women’s Championship Match Highlights (Video)

Sami Zayn’s Rumble Spot Revealed

In a backstage segment involving Stephanie and Shane McMahon, Mick Foley and Daniel Bryan, as well as Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Sami Zayn picked his spot for this year’s Royal Rumble match. The self-proclaimed “underdog from the underground” will be entering the big match at number eight.

Just an interesting note, the only man to ever win the Royal Rumble match from the eighth position was “The Viper” Randy Orton in 2009.

Women’s Championship Highlights

Featured below are highlights from tonight’s well-received WWE Raw Women’s Championship match between defending champion Charlotte Flair and Bayley.