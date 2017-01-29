Steve Austin Comments On Owens’ Stunner, Former Power Ranger Backstage At Royal Rumble, Reigns vs Owens Highlights (Video)

Stone Cold Stunner

After Kevin Owens hit Roman Reigns with a Stone Cold Stunner in tonight’s WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble, Steve Austin posted the following on Twitter, offering his own critique:

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

Go Go, Royal Rumble

Former Power Ranger and martial arts expert Jason David Frank posted the following, revealing he is backstage at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble. He noted he’s working on a secret project but did not elaborate any further besides telling fans to stay tuned to his live feeds:

#raw #smackdown #wwe working on a top secret cool project!! JDF A photo posted by Jason David Frank (@jdfffn) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

#WWE stay tune to my live feeds!! #backstagepass A photo posted by Jason David Frank (@jdfffn) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Reigns vs Owens

The following video features highlights from tonight’s WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble: