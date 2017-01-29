Steve Austin Comments On Owens’ Stunner, Former Power Ranger Backstage At Royal Rumble, Reigns vs Owens Highlights (Video)

Stone Cold Stunner
After Kevin Owens hit Roman Reigns with a Stone Cold Stunner in tonight’s WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble, Steve Austin posted the following on Twitter, offering his own critique:
Related: WWE Royal Rumble Results For 1/29
Go Go, Royal Rumble
Former Power Ranger and martial arts expert Jason David Frank posted the following, revealing he is backstage at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble. He noted he’s working on a secret project but did not elaborate any further besides telling fans to stay tuned to his live feeds:
Reigns vs Owens
The following video features highlights from tonight’s WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?