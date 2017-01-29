Steve Austin Comments On Owens’ Stunner, Former Power Ranger Backstage At Royal Rumble, Reigns vs Owens Highlights (Video)

Bill Pritchard
wwe brooklyn

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Stone Cold Stunner

After Kevin Owens hit Roman Reigns with a Stone Cold Stunner in tonight’s WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble, Steve Austin posted the following on Twitter, offering his own critique:

Related: WWE Royal Rumble Results For 1/29

Go Go, Royal Rumble

Former Power Ranger and martial arts expert Jason David Frank posted the following, revealing he is backstage at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble. He noted he’s working on a secret project but did not elaborate any further besides telling fans to stay tuned to his live feeds:

#raw #smackdown #wwe working on a top secret cool project!! JDF

A photo posted by Jason David Frank (@jdfffn) on

#WWE stay tune to my live feeds!! #backstagepass

A photo posted by Jason David Frank (@jdfffn) on

Reigns vs Owens

The following video features highlights from tonight’s WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble:

jason-david-frankKevin OwensRoman Reignssteve austinWWEWWE Royal Rumble
