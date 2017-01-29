New WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Ric Flair Comments On Cena’s Win, Charlotte Makes Bold Prediction Following Royal Rumble

WWE Elimination Chamber

The above video is the new promo for next month’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place in two weeks at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The main event will feature the WWE World Champion, which is now John Cena after he defeated AJ Styles tonight, defending in the Elimination Chamber match. The five challengers have not been announced at this time.

Related: John Cena Wins WWE Championship At Royal Rumble; Ties All-Time World Championship Record

To Be The Man…

Following Cena’s record tying title win, Ric Flair posted the following remarks, and posed for a photo with Cena at the Royal Rumble:

Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget… To be the man, you gotta beat the man – WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017

WWE Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair is featured in the following interview, making a bold prediction following her win over Bayley at the Royal Rumble: