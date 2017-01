Randy Orton has won the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match, and will be heading to the main event of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, FL to wrestle for either the Raw brand WWE Universal Championship or the Smackdown brand WWE Championship.

“The Viper” entered the Rumble match at number twenty-three, and last eliminated Roman Reigns to win the bout and punch his ticket to WrestleMania. It was Orton’s only elimination of the night.