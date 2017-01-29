Full List Of Royal Rumble Match Entrants & Eliminations, Cena vs Styles Highlights, Did You Enjoy The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble?

2017 Royal Rumble

The following list is the complete list of Royal Rumble match entrants, in order of entry, and who they were eliminated by:

1.) Big Cass eliminated by Braun Strowman

2.) Chris Jericho eliminated by Roman Reigns

3.) Kalisto eliminated by Braun Strowman

4.) Mojo Rawley eliminated by Braun Strowman

5.) Jack Gallagher eliminated by Mark Henry

6.) Mark Henry eliminated by Braun Strowman

7.) Braun Strowman eliminated by Baron Corbin

8.) Sami Zayn eliminated by The Undertaker

9.) Big Show eliminated by Braun Strowman

10.) Tye Dillinger eliminated by Braun Strowman

11.) James Ellsworth eliminated by Braun Strowman

12.) Dean Ambrose eliminated by Brock Lesnar

13.) Baron Corbin eliminated by The Undertaker

14.) Kofi Kingston eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro

15.) The Miz eliminated by The Undertaker

16.) Sheamus eliminated by Chris Jericho

17.) Big E eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro

18.) Rusev eliminated by Goldberg

19.) Cesaro eliminated by Chris Jericho

20.) Xavier Woods eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro

21.) Bray Wyatt eliminated by Roman Reigns

22.) Apollo Crews eliminated by Luke Harper

23.) Randy Orton (WINNER)

24.) Dolph Ziggler eliminated by Brock Lesnar

25.) Luke Harper eliminated by Goldberg

26.) Brock Lesnar eliminated by Goldberg

27.) Enzo Amore eliminated by Brock Lesnar

28.) Goldberg eliminated by The Undertaker

29.) The Undertaker eliminated by Roman Reigns

30.) Roman Reigns eliminated by Randy Orton
WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is in the books; tonight’s show saw some big moments including John Cena’s 16th WWE Championship win, Randy Orton as the Royal Rumble winner and much more. We ask you: did you enjoy the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view? Vote in the poll and sound off in the comments section below:

Cena vs Styles

The following video features highlights from tonight’s WWE World Championship match between John Cena and AJ Styles. Cena defeated Styles in an epic contest to become a record tying sixteen time World Champion, a feat only matched by Ric Flair.

