Full List Of Royal Rumble Match Entrants & Eliminations, Cena vs Styles Highlights, Did You Enjoy The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble?

2017 Royal Rumble The following list is the complete list of Royal Rumble match entrants, in order of entry, and who they were eliminated by: 1.) Big Cass eliminated by Braun Strowman 2.) Chris Jericho eliminated by Roman Reigns 3.) Kalisto eliminated by Braun Strowman 4.) Mojo Rawley eliminated by Braun Strowman 5.) Jack Gallagher eliminated by Mark Henry 6.) Mark Henry eliminated by Braun Strowman 7.) Braun Strowman eliminated by Baron Corbin 8.) Sami Zayn eliminated by The Undertaker 9.) Big Show eliminated by Braun Strowman 10.) Tye Dillinger eliminated by Braun Strowman 11.) James Ellsworth eliminated by Braun Strowman 12.) Dean Ambrose eliminated by Brock Lesnar 13.) Baron Corbin eliminated by The Undertaker 14.) Kofi Kingston eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro 15.) The Miz eliminated by The Undertaker 16.) Sheamus eliminated by Chris Jericho 17.) Big E eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro 18.) Rusev eliminated by Goldberg 19.) Cesaro eliminated by Chris Jericho 20.) Xavier Woods eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro 21.) Bray Wyatt eliminated by Roman Reigns 22.) Apollo Crews eliminated by Luke Harper 23.) Randy Orton (WINNER) 24.) Dolph Ziggler eliminated by Brock Lesnar 25.) Luke Harper eliminated by Goldberg 26.) Brock Lesnar eliminated by Goldberg 27.) Enzo Amore eliminated by Brock Lesnar 28.) Goldberg eliminated by The Undertaker 29.) The Undertaker eliminated by Roman Reigns 30.) Roman Reigns eliminated by Randy Orton

WWE Royal Rumble The Royal Rumble is in the books; tonight's show saw some big moments including John Cena's 16th WWE Championship win, Randy Orton as the Royal Rumble winner and much more. Cena vs Styles The following video features highlights from tonight's WWE World Championship match between John Cena and AJ Styles. Cena defeated Styles in an epic contest to become a record tying sixteen time World Champion, a feat only matched by Ric Flair.