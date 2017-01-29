WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens Offers Thoughts on Fatal Shooting at Islamic Centre in Quebec City This Evening

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens took to Twitter tonight, during the final moments of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, to show support for the victims and families of a terrible tragedy in his home province of Quebec. According to Reuters.com, five were killed at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre when “up to three gunmen” opened fire on an estimated forty individuals who were attending evening prayer. This comes just two days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring the entrance of any citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations, and suspending the admission of refugees for 120 days. Amid protests from Americans all around the country over Trump’s now infamous “Muslim Ban”, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent out a message proclaiming, “to those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is out strength.” Kevin Owens’ comments on the matter can be seen below in his native French. Roughly translated they state, “I have just learned what happened in Sainte-Foy. I am absolutely disgusted. I don’t really know what else to say. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and with all of Quebec. My heart is empty at the moment. Take care of each other. Ignorance and intolerance have no place here. We are past that and we need to remain that way. Talk to your children.” Je viens tout juste d’apprendre ce qui s’est passé à Sainte-Foy. Je suis absolument dégouté. Je ne sais vraiment pas quoi dire de plus. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017 Mes pensées sont avec les familles des victimes et avec le Québec au complet. J’ai le coeur vide en ce moment. Prenons soin l’un de l’autre. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017 L’ignorance et l’intolérance n’ont pas leur place chez nous. Nous sommes au-dessus de ça et nous DEVONS le rester. Parlez à vos enfants. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017