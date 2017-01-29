Randy Orton Celebrates His Win, Ric Flair Comments On John Cena Tying His World Title Record (Videos), Are You Happy With The Rumble Winner?

The Road To Wrestlemania

This year’s Royal Rumble match was loaded with several top names and very unpredictable, and had people guessing as to who would actually win the match. Randy Orton stood tall at the end of the night, punching his ticket to Wrestlemania. Are you happy Orton won? Did you predict someone else, or think someone else deserved the honor more? Let us know in the poll and sound off in the comments section below:

On a related note, WWE posted the following video of Orton celebrating after he won the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match in San Antonio:

The following video features WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair speaking with WWE.com about John Cena tying his world championship reign record.

Cena defeated AJ Styles tonight for the WWE World Championship to become a sixteen time world champion in WWE, tying Flair’s overall title record:

