WWE Hypes Randy Orton’s Rumble Win, Confirms New Entrant In Elimination Chamber, Cena Celebrates Win With Make-A-Wish Member

WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE.com confirmed AJ Styles will get a rematch against John Cena for the WWE World Championship, although it won’t come in a traditional one-on-one singles match.
In the write-up hyping Randy Orton’s Royal Rumble match win, WWE.com’s confirmed Styles will be the second person in the Chamber match along with new champion Cena. WWE.com writes:
John Cena
The following video features John Cena celebrating his record-tying sixteenth World Championship win with a Make-A-Wish member at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view:
