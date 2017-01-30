

EB: Vince McMahon decides he's going to resurrect NWO inside of WWE. Now I'm calling right now pure suckage on that idea. I don't know where it came from. I don't know who thought it was a great idea. I didn't watch a lot of the programming back then but to see Vince McMahon spin around in a chair like the evil guy that was bringing in the NWO as a cancer to his own company… I call massive suckage on that. Where did that come from? SW: I don't know. The thing is I was out with an injury. Imagine that? Me being out with an injury, Eric?! (Laughs) I was extremely psyched by the fact that was happening because if they're going to have anybody be part of the NWO naturally I'm up for the part. I came back in to that situation and it was great for me. That's how I left WWE. I totally get what you're saying tho. I think pretty much everyone agrees that the ball was totally dropped on that. Totally. I don't expect Vince to bring in a faction that almost legit put him out of business and have them run through all of his talent. I didn't think it was ever going to happen and it didn't.

