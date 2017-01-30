Wrestlemania 33 Axxess Presale Details, Tye Dillinger Comments On Rumble Debut, More Photos Of WWE Stars Driven To Ring At Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble As noted, WWE used a motorized cart last night at the WWE Royal Rumble to transport some of the larger participants to the the ring. WWE used camera cuts to show Mark Henry, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Big E and Bray Wyatt walking to the ring, instead of running down like most of the others did, and the cart would drive them down as the cameras cut to another setup. You can see more photos of the participants being transported to the ring below: @cagesideseats Geno, did they show the big guys coming to ring in golf carts during the Rumble? pic.twitter.com/SZ36SdZjz1 — A Cuppa Haters (@WhoadieRico) January 30, 2017 @JohnACrowe @50shadesofJ_ bray wyatts the best haha pic.twitter.com/t1RdzAMS3L — Ricky Lahey™ (@HeyOhForYayo) January 30, 2017 Related: WWE Royal Rumble ’17 Breakdown: Rumble Winner… Outta Nowhere, Cena & Charlotte’s Sweet 16, More Wrestlemania Axxess A pre-sale for Wrestlemania Axxess tickets at Wrestlemania 33 is now ongoing at Ticketmaster.com; fans can get their first opportunity at purchasing tickets for all days and times now; the pre-sale runs now through Friday. Perfect 10 The following video features Tye Dillinger commenting on his appearance in the Royal Rumble match. Dillinger talks to Mike Rome about his surprise appearance and what it means to him after coming up short at NXT Takeover: San Antonio: