WWE RAW Preview: Stephanie To Address Rollins, Lesnar Humiliated By Goldberg, Daniel Bryan Comments On Royal Rumble

WWE.com issued the following preview for tonight’s ‘Royal Rumble’ fallout edition of WWE RAW:

Stephanie McMahon to address Seth Rollins face-to-face

Seth Rollins has wanted a piece of Triple H ever since The Game cost The Architect the WWE Universal Championship back in August and his music cost Rollins his Royal Rumble Match opportunity on Raw. At NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, Rollins attacked The Game on his home turf by hijacking the broadcast to confront The King of Kings.

Triple H has responded that there’s a big difference between the “creator” of WWE NXT and the “destroyer” that is The Cerebral Assassin. Following that threat issued by her husband late Saturday night, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon has announced that she’ll address Rollins face-to-face on Raw. What punishment awaits The Architect? Will he be fined, suspended or worse?

Brock Lesnar suffers second humiliation at the hands of Goldberg

Brock Lesnar seemed unstoppable during the Royal Rumble Match … until Goldberg entered the bout, Speared The Beast Incarnate and sent him tumbling over the top rope. Just as he did at Survivor Series, Goldberg made short work of one of the most powerful Superstars in WWE history.

Judging by Lesnar’s face after being dumped to the floor, he was just as surprised as the WWE Universe last night in San Antonio. Goldberg would be eliminated by The Undertaker just a few minutes later, but something tells us he still has some unfinished business with Lesnar—or, more accurately, Lesnar has some unfinished business with him.

The Monster Among Men gives The Prizefighter an assist

The “good brothers” score a controversial win

“The Queen of pay-per-view” goes 16-0

The King of the Cruiserweights ascends to the throne