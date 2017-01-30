More Details On Enzo Amore’s ‘Georgia Gold’ Commercial, Randy Orton Rumble Stat, Which NXT Star Took Over San Antonio?

Georgia Gold

As seen last night during the WWE Royal Rumble, Enzo Amore and Big Cass are featured in the new ad campaign for KFC’s ‘Georgia Gold’ honey mustard barbeque sauce.

The spot was a collaborative effort between WWE and KFC to produce, and it will air on WWE Network broadcasts now through Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd. The new ad with Enzo and Cass plays off of KFC’s current Georgia Gold campaign that features actor Billy Zane as the latest man to play Colonel Sanders.

Randy Orton

WWE Stats And Info noted that Randy Orton’s lone elimination of Roman Reigns to win the WWE Royal Rumble match was only the second time in history that the winner of the match had a single elimination. The other person to accomplish this was Vince McMahon when he won the 1999 Royal Rumble match.

Related: Rumored WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar & Kevin Owens

NXT Takeover

WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which NXT star made the biggest impact at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. The choices are: Bobby Roode, Asuka, The Authors of Pain, Roderick Strong, and Eric Young. Currently, Bobby Roode holds a glorious lead with 68% of the vote, followed by Asuka with 15% of the vote.