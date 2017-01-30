Hulk Hogan Opening New Store In Orlando In Time For Wrestlemania 33, Watch The 2010 Elimination Chamber Match, Triple H’s WM32 Entrance

Hulk Hogan

Growth Spotter is reporting developer Joshua Wallack is teaming with Hulk Hogan to open a new ‘Hogan’s Beach Shop’ location on International Drive in Orlando.

According to the report, the plan is to renovate and reopen the location, formerly home to a 7 Eleven, in time to open about a month before Wrestlemania 33 visits Orlando. The store would function as a second location for his ‘Hogan’s Beach Shop’ which also operates in Clearwater Beach. Hogan frequents that location for appearances and the store sells autographed Hogan memorabilia, replica titles, clothing and more merchandise. Hogan’s Beach Shop would be the first celebrity-anchored attraction on Orlando’s I-Drive.

Related: Sean Waltman Questions Eric Bischoff Over The New World Order’s Illuminati Ties & Origins Of The NWO

WWE Elimination Chamber

The following video is a full-length match featuring the 2010 Elimination Chamber match. Sheamus defended his championship against John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase Jr. and Kofi Kingston in the bout:

Wrestlemania 32

WWE released the following video featuring Triple H’s epic entrance before defending the WWE World Championship at Wrestlemania 32: