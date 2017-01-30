Shannon Moore Comments On Returning To Wrestling, How NXT Creates Buzz, If He Sees Himself As A Mentor

Former WCW, WWE and Impact Wrestling star Shannon Moore recently spoke with Jay Reddick for the Orlando Sentinel; you can read a few highlights below: Shannon Moore talks about his goals for wrestling, taking risks at this point in his career: “Everybody knows Shannon Moore the cruiserweight high flyer – my goal was to push myself in 2016 to see if my body could still take that. If it hadn’t worked, I would have gone back to tattooing full-time. But since we moved to Florida, my joints feel great, and I feel stronger and healthier than I have since my 20s.” Moore comments on how WWE has presented NXT: “Every 10 or 15 years, the business completely changes. Everybody was scared that WWE would have a monopoly, but the way they’ve handled NXT has helped independent wrestling across the board. Talent knows if they bust their ass and create a buzz, they can do something.” Moore comments on how Total Nonstop Deletion helped reinvigorate Impact Wrestling: “They’ve done such a good job of making ‘Deletion’ larger than life. Everybody gets it now – the grind pays off. In this day and age with social media, if you can’t create a buzz, you’re not doing it right.” Moore comments on if he sees himself in a ‘mentor’ role for younger talents: “It’s a weird question, and it’s something I battle with myself about. I still feel young in the business. A lot of guys put me on a pedestal, and I’m not always comfortable with that – I don’t think I have much of an ego. But I love to teach, and I think you should leave a place better than it was when you came in. A lot of guys aren’t trained like that, but it’s getting better.”