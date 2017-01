With John Cena vs AJ Styles getting a lot of praise from fans and wrestling personalities online, Okada took to Twitter and said he thinks his match with Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom 11 was better:

Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter and disagreed with Okada, voting for Cena vs Styles:

AJ/Cena > Okada/Omega. PSYCHOLOGY.

Selling.

Stayed IN RING.

No gimmicks.

Pure championship match. (ps-I thought O vs O was incredible.) — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 30, 2017

