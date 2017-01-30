Tye Dillinger on His Busy Week, New WWE 24 Airing Tonight, Erick Rowan Tease (Photo), How Old is Becky Lynch?

New WWE 24 Airing Tonight A new edition of WWE 24 will air tonight on the WWE Network after Monday Night awW and will provide a backstage look at last year’s record-setting WrestleMania 32 event in Dallas, Texas. Erick Rowan Tease Injured WWE star Erick Rowan Tweeted the following: pic.twitter.com/c8V82g7kpe — Erick Rowan (@ERICKROWAN) January 30, 2017 How Old is Becky Lynch? Former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch turns 30 years old today. Tye Dillinger on His Busy Week Tye Dillinger had the following to say on his busy week: What an incredible past few days. I’ll never forget it. Thank you San Antonio….thank you everyone. — Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) January 30, 2017