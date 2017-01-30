Royal Rumble Stats, Preview Tonight’s WWE 24, Triple H’s WrestleMania 32 Entrance (Videos), New NXT Events

Nick Paglino

royal rumble

Royal Rumble Stats

WWE has announced the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match lasted 1:02:06. James Ellsworth had the shortest run at 15 seconds with Enzo Amore right behind him at 18 seconds. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho was in the match for 1:00:13 while Sami Zayn was next at 46:55.

New NXT Events

Triple H announced the following:

Preview Tonight’s WWE 24

As noted, a new WWE 24 will air tonight right after Raw, and below is a video preview:

Triple H’s WrestleMania 32 Entrance

WWE has released the following video featuring Triple H’s WrestleMania 32 entrance:

