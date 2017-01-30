Royal Rumble Stats, Preview Tonight’s WWE 24, Triple H’s WrestleMania 32 Entrance (Videos), New NXT Events

Royal Rumble Stats

WWE has announced the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match lasted 1:02:06. James Ellsworth had the shortest run at 15 seconds with Enzo Amore right behind him at 18 seconds. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho was in the match for 1:00:13 while Sami Zayn was next at 46:55.

New NXT Events

Triple H announced the following:

.@WWENXT hits the road in Ohio:#NXTColumbus March 2#NXTCleveland March 3#NXTYoungstown March 4 Tickets on sale THIS Friday, Feb. 3rd pic.twitter.com/t9O930m00k — Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2017

Preview Tonight’s WWE 24

As noted, a new WWE 24 will air tonight right after Raw, and below is a video preview:

Triple H’s WrestleMania 32 Entrance

WWE has released the following video featuring Triple H’s WrestleMania 32 entrance: