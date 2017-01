Axxess Pre-Sale The online WrestleMania Axxess pre-sale is underway, and you can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com using code TWEETME. Humorous Fan Reacts to Roman Reigns Entering the Royal Rumble Twitter user @WrestlingLAD posted the following video, featuring humorous reactions to Roman Reigns entering the Royal Rumble at #30: WWE fans to reaction to Roman Reigns number 30 spot pic.twitter.com/LcP5dUvp1u — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) January 30, 2017 Former WCW Announcer Returns to Radio The following has been issued: Former WCW Monday Nitro head commentator Tony Schiavone is returning to airwaves on Mondays. From Starrcade ’83 to March 26, 2001, Schiavone was the voice of professional wrestling below the Mason-Dixon Line. Though the Monday Night Wars may be over, you can still relive the memories of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW on Schiavone podcast #WhatHappenedWhen every Monday on the MLW Radio Network. Hosted by Schiavone and his tag team partner, Conrad Thompson, journey back to the era of the Superstation, Monday Nitro, the big gold belt, the mothership (if you willll), War Games, the nWo and much more with stories never told before. You can check out the podcast on iTunes at this link. If you don’t have iTunes, you can listen to What Happens When with Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson on Android, Spotify, iHeartRadio, MP3, Stitcher, Podcast Addict and more at MLW Radio.