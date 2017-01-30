The New Day Reveal the Inspiration for Their WrestleMania 32 Gear (Video), Big E On Being Carted to the Ring, Ric Flair Appearance

The New Day Reveal the Inspiration for Their WrestleMania 32 Gear
WWE has released the following preview for tonight’s WWE 24, featuring The New Day talking the inspiration behind their WrestleMani 32 gear:
Big E On Being Carted to the Ring
In related news, we noted how WWE used a cart to help the big men get down to the ring for the Royal Rumble match, and Big E Tweeted the following:
Ric Flair Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing at the BBQ Shag Festival on April 8 in Hemingway, SC:
