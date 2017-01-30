The New Day Reveal the Inspiration for Their WrestleMania 32 Gear (Video), Big E On Being Carted to the Ring, Ric Flair Appearance

The New Day Reveal the Inspiration for Their WrestleMania 32 Gear

WWE has released the following preview for tonight’s WWE 24, featuring The New Day talking the inspiration behind their WrestleMani 32 gear:

Big E On Being Carted to the Ring

In related news, we noted how WWE used a cart to help the big men get down to the ring for the Royal Rumble match, and Big E Tweeted the following:

Almost certain getting the golf cart Royal Rumble entrance was the company’s not so subtle way of telling me I’m fat. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 30, 2017

Ric Flair Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing at the BBQ Shag Festival on April 8 in Hemingway, SC: