WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE RAW Results

January 30th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! In Ring Segment: Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho Owens re-introduces himself as the WWE Universal champion. Owens also announces Jericho as the United States champion as well. Owens says he proved everyone wrong last night. No one thought he would win, but he did. The list of people who thought he would lose is longer than the List of Jericho. The most important person Owens proved wrong is Raw General Manager Mick Foley. Owens adds that he is man enough to stand in the ring and thank the man who helped him. Owens thanked Jericho. Jericho’s moral support gave Owens what he needed to make it through. Owens notes that they have talked about him too much his accomplishments. It’s time to talk about the history that Jericho made last night. Jericho is the greatest Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Jericho says he was in for four hours, fifty-six minutes and twelve seconds is the accumulative time Jericho has spent in the Royal Rumble match. Jericho was in the Rumble last night for sixty-one minutes last night. Jericho is the sixty-one-minute man. Jericho says the only reason he didn’t win the rumble is because he is suffering from a terrible case of vertigo from being in the shark cage last night. Braun Strowman’s music hits and he walks to the ring. Owens says he is glad Strowman is here because Owens was about to thank him. Strowman says he didn’t come out here for Owens’ thanks. Strowman did what he did last night for two reasons: he hates Roman Reigns and two, he wants the title shot Owens’ promised him. Owens acts as if he has no idea what Strowman is talking about. Strowman says Owens’ offered him a shot and he has proof. Strowman shows a video on the ‘tron of Owens saying that Strowman is next in line. Owens says he doesn’t remember saying that. Strowman says Owens is going to give him the shot tonight or Strowman is going to break him in half. Mick Foley comes out on the ramp and says he doesn’t appreciate what Strowman did last night, but after seeing the video at least he understands it now. Foley reiterates that Owens promised Strowman a title opportunity. Owens says Foley can’t expect someone to go through what he went through last and perform tonight. Foley tells Owens that he will face Strowman tonight for the Universal championship.