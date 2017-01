My reaction to Royal Rumble and the projected possible WrestleMania card is on upgruv.com. Here’s some highlights:

Cena won his 16th world title, of course putting him even with the legendary Ric Flair. The coolest things was when Cena won there wasn’t a chorus of boos or “John Cena sucks.” While a vocal portion of the audience boos him coming out and sings “John Cena sucks” to the beat of his music.

When he won, there was a moment of applause and respect given to him even by those who pay good money to attend and verbally bash Cena. When he won, it was a moment where every fan dropped the gimmick of it’s cool to hate Cena and many showed respect for a guy who has earned it.

The Royal Rumble match was backloaded with all the pressure and stars entering in the final ten spots.

Wasn’t shown on TV, butI got a kick out of the golf cart driving some talents to the ring. In case you were wondering it was because certain talents who physically couldn’t or their characters wouldn’t be appropriate to run the extra long aisle way, Vince had them driven to the ring to save time and face for their appearances.

Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker were not favorites of mine to win the Rumble. However, I will say the lack of time the three men combined were in the Rumble was shorter than expected.

Roman Reigns was meant with harsh boos and colorful language at the coveted No. 30 spot. His appearance was necessary for Randy Orton to win because if Orton wins the Rumble eliminating pretty much anyone else then he’s met with boos as he’s a veteran who’s “been there, done that.”

Orton winning was met with cheers because it wasn’t Reigns. Interesting on a night where Cena was ultimately shown some respect by everyone, even detractors, that Reigns pulled double duty of being babyface who is met with such loud resistance. Has that torch of most hated and most loved simultaneously been passed from Cena to Reigns?