The Latest on Concussion Lawsuits Against WWE, Plaintiffs Attempting to Unseal Depositions Given By the McMahons and Triple H

According to PWInsider.com, a hearing has been set regarding the sanctions requested by Vince McMahon and WWE against attorneys Konstantine Kyros, Brenden Leydon, S. James Boumil, Anthony Norris, Erica C. Mirabella, and R. Christopher Gilreath. The hearing will take place on March 2nd in Hartford, CT at 10:30am.

Back in November 2016, WWE claimed that the attorneys had plagiarized some of the allegations against the company from a NFL-concussion lawsuit. Below are other claims made by WWE:

-The most recently amended complaint against the company includes facts that have already been proven false over the course of discovery.

-The complaint falsely claims WWE was aware of the effects of concussion-related disease such as CTE for decades.

-That WWE and Dr. Joseph Maroon have shot down claim and studies that several football players have been diagnosed with CTE.

-That WWE requested to examine the results and research on Chris Benoit’s brain.

-That WWE hid their knowledge of the dangers of CTE and other concussive effects from their performers.

On January 27th, WWE filed motions to fight requests to unseal depositions Vince McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque gave in relation to the lawsuit. WWE argued that the request is premature in that the depositions have yet to be sealed.

Furthermore, WWE’s motion cited the following: