As noted, UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor took part in a Q&A this past weekend in England. During the appearance, a fan asked about McGregor using Vince McMahon's famous "strut" in his entrance, and how it's becoming a popular thing for athletes to do. McGregor offered the following response via FOX Sports. "I'm thinking Vince McMahon must be pissed. I don't give a f**k about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and that walk is now mine. Not Vince or any of those [expletive] over in the WWE will do anything about it. That's my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk."