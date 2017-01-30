John Cena’s Voice to Be Featured in Super Bowl Commercial (Photo), Randy Orton on TV This Week, WWE Ref Injured at Royal Rumble

john cena

Randy Orton on TV This Week

Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will be the guest on this week’s edition of “Off the Top Rope” on ESPN hosted by Jonathan Coachman.

WWE Ref Injured

Referee Charles Robinson appears to have suffered a minor foot injury at WWE Royal Rumble, as seen below:

John Cena’s Voice to Be Featured in Super Bowl Commercial

As noted, John Cena has been voicing the elephant in the new Wonderful Pistachios commercial, and a new spot will run during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Below is a photo of the commercial:

John Cena’s voice to be featured in Wonderful Pistachios commercial during the Super Bowl!

