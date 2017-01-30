John Cena Comments On Playing ‘Ernie The Elephant’ In Super Bowl Spot, CM Punk Comments On NHL All Star Weekend

Super Bowl LI As noted, John Cena will be featured as Ernie the Elephant in a new Super Bowl ad for Wonderful Pistachios. According to Yahoo Finance, the Super Bowl exposure is part of a two commercial deal for The Wonderful Company along with FIJI water airing commercials next Sunday during the game. Cena started voicing the character last fall, and said the following: “Whether you’re a sports fanatic, armchair quarterback or game day snacker, viewers will relate to Ernie’s humorous attempt to get in shape at the gym with Wonderful Pistachios. As one of the lowest-calorie and highest protein nuts, Wonderful Pistachios offers game day viewers a healthy and delicious alternative to typical sports snacks.” The ad will reportedly feature Ernie at the gym, trying to get in shape. Michael Perdigao, President of Wonderful Agency added: “Since Ernie made his debut this fall, not only has sales volume increased 35 percent, he’s become a big deal, hanging out with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, jet-setting, and partying with the Squirrel Sisters, all while expressing his love for pistachios. The Super Bowl is the perfect place for Ernie to show off his workout regimen, while consumers are working on their game day snacks. In addition to spotlighting healthy snacks with Wonderful Pistachios, this national platform is the ultimate setting for FIJI Water’s first Super Bowl appearance, reminding viewers of healthy beverage options during the game, as well as the smooth, soft taste of FIJI Water.” CM Punk As noted last week, CM Punk served as honorary co-host at this weekend’s NHL Mascot Showdown as part of the NHL All Star Weekend festivities. Punk posted the following: I don’t have enough words to properly thank all involved w/the entire all star weekend. Thanks for letting me be a small part. @nhl — Coach (@CMPunk) January 30, 2017 NHL.com also spoke to Punk about his hosting gig, and he said: “When it comes to mascots, there is just something about them. I’m 38 years old and every time I see one of them, I still get a big smile on my face. It’s infectious. I spent all day Friday and Saturday with the mascots and then [Saturday] night for Skills Competition, I took my wife and we were walking the concourse and seeing all the mascots and giving them high-fives and introducing them to my wife like they are real human beings; it’s just fun. I can’t say it enough … F-U-N, fun.”