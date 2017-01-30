Neville Gets His Cruiserweight Title Plates, First Look & Details For New WWE Roadblock DVD

WWE Roadblock

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has new pre-release photos and details in advance of tomorrow’s release of the 2016 WWE Roadblock: End of the Line DVD.

All first-run copies of the DVD feature a free Charlotte Flair trading card; there are no plans for a Blu-Ray release in any region. Big Cass vs. Rusev (the WWE Roadblock Kickoff Match) is the lone extra on the DVD.

You can preorder the DVD now for the price of $8.99; visit WrestlingDVDNetwork.com for full details.

King of the Cruiserweights

The following video features Neville getting his custom title plates added to the Cruiserweight Championship after defeating Rich Swann at the Royal Rumble last night: