Kevin Owens To Defend Title On WWE RAW Tonight, The New Day In Action, More Taped For WWE Main Event

WWE RAW

Mick Foley confirmed Kevin Owens will defend his WWE Universal Championship tonight against Braun Strowman, the man who saved the title for him at the Royal Rumble.

Owens and Chris Jericho started RAW talking about overcoming the odds last night, and Braun Strowman came to the ring and explained why he helped Kevin Owens retain. Strowman showed footage of Owens promising him a title shot and said he was cashing in, but Owens says he wasn’t serious and tried to back out. Foley came out to the ring and said he doesn’t like it, but he understands why Strowman got involved, and he’s booking the title match, so we will see Strowman versus Owens tonight on RAW.

WWE Main Event

The following matches were taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event before RAW went on the air:

Sin Cara versus Bo Dallas

The New Day versus Titus O’Neil & The Shining Stars