Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Comment On Quebec Mosque Shooting, Bayley Gets Sheamus & Cesaro Back On The Same Page (Video)

WWE RAW As seen on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were both wearing black armbands with a fleur-de-lis on it, likely in reference to the shooting at a mosque near their home province of Quebec. After defeating Chris Jericho on WWE RAW tonight, Zayn also pointed at the band on his arm and held up a peace sign. Owens also commented on the shooting last night on his Twitter account, posting three messages in French that loosely translate to: I just learned what happened in Sainte-Foy. I’m absolutely disgusted. I really do not know what else to say. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and with Quebec as a whole. I have an empty heart right now. Let us take care of each other. Ignorance and intolerance have no place here. We are above that and we MUST remain so. Talk to your children. The shooting took place at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City; six people are dead and eight were injured after a group of gunmen opened fire in the mosque at dozens of worshippers. CNN.com is reporting the crime is being investigated by police as an act of terrorism. “@BraunStrowman is probably the strongest man we have in @WWE right now…I can’t do this!” – @FightOwensFight to @StephMcMahon #RAW pic.twitter.com/SKMZLaVzdz — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 31, 2017 What a victory for @iLikeSamiZayn, who may have just earned himself a #USTitle opportunity! #RAW pic.twitter.com/45H1ER04pf — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017 Bayley The following video features Bayley getting Sheamus and Cesaro on the same page one night after losing the RAW Tag Team Championship: Can @ItsBayleyWWE get @WWESheamus & @WWECesaro on the same page for their big 6-person mixed tag match TONIGHT on #RAW? pic.twitter.com/Pqy8ZNbNKI — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017