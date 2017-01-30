Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Comment On Quebec Mosque Shooting, Bayley Gets Sheamus & Cesaro Back On The Same Page (Video)

WWE RAW
As seen on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were both wearing black armbands with a fleur-de-lis on it, likely in reference to the shooting at a mosque near their home province of Quebec.
After defeating Chris Jericho on WWE RAW tonight, Zayn also pointed at the band on his arm and held up a peace sign. Owens also commented on the shooting last night on his Twitter account, posting three messages in French that loosely translate to:
The shooting took place at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City; six people are dead and eight were injured after a group of gunmen opened fire in the mosque at dozens of worshippers. CNN.com is reporting the crime is being investigated by police as an act of terrorism.
Bayley
The following video features Bayley getting Sheamus and Cesaro on the same page one night after losing the RAW Tag Team Championship:
