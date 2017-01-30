New Wrestlemania 33 Promo, WWE Royal Rumble Social Media Note, Jericho vs Zayn, More RAW Highlights (Videos)

WWE Royal Rumble Last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view did not rank on Nielsen Social‘s daily top five social media rankings list. Nielsen only releases the top five daily rankings, and top ten weekly rankings; last night’s list was topped by the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on TNT in the series and specials category. By comparison, the last WWE PPV, WWE Roadblock: End of the Line in December, was the top ranked event in the same category the night it aired. Roadblock had 106,000 uniques and 305,000 total interactions, but it’s intirely possible that Royal Rumble had similar or better numbers, it just did not rank last night. Other airings last night that could have posed some competition to the Rumble included the NFL Pro Bowl, NHL All-Star Game and NBA basketball. Wrestlemania 33 The following is the new Wrestlemania 33 ‘countdown’ promo as seen on RAW; we are now 62 days away from Wrestlemania in Orlando, Florida. We are only 62 DAYS AWAY from @WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2! #WrestleMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/oKSb0FcFtf — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017 WWE RAW The following videos feature highlights from tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including Chris Jericho versus Sami Zayn, and Mustafa Ali versus Tony Nese: