Conor McGregor Denies He’ll Appear On HBO’s Game Of Thrones (Video)

During a recent interview on the Good Times Network (via Entertainment Weekly), UFC star Conor McGregor denied he has a role in the upcoming season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.
McGregor commented on the reports of his ‘confirmed’ acting role, saying he heard about an offer once, but wanted to hear offers to fight again instead of acting roles:
Last month, a number of sources reported McGregor did have a cameo role in the upcoming season, and there were several rumors as to who he could be playing on the series. UFC head Dana White even commented on the acting role, saying he knew there were talks and that he:
You can watch the full interview from his ‘An Evening with Conor McGregor’ below (McGregor’s comments about GoT start at the 21 minute mark):
