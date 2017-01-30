Conor McGregor Denies He’ll Appear On HBO’s Game Of Thrones (Video)

During a recent interview on the Good Times Network (via Entertainment Weekly), UFC star Conor McGregor denied he has a role in the upcoming season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. McGregor commented on the reports of his ‘confirmed’ acting role, saying he heard about an offer once, but wanted to hear offers to fight again instead of acting roles: “That was everywhere and I’ve never even heard about it! I heard about it once after [a fight] … backstage in the dressing room. [UFC brass, including Dana White, were] in front of me and they were saying ‘these [vistors] want you to be in Game of Thrones.’ I’m banged up, my shin’s in a heap, I’ve been kicking his knee’s straight for 25 minutes, my leg’s in bits, and he’s trying to offer me a Game of Thrones role. And I’m saying, ‘Listen, come at me with sh– I want to hear, I’m not trying to be in show business, I’m trying to be in the fight business. Come at me with a real number to fight again. So that was the only time I ever heard the [words] Games of Thrones. And it went everywhere like months later! So I don’t know where that came from. But I’ve never been in contact with nobody from Game of Thrones and now I’m starring in Game of f—ing Thrones!” Related: Conor McGregor: “I Don’t Give a F**k About Vince McMahon”

Last month, a number of sources reported McGregor did have a cameo role in the upcoming season, and there were several rumors as to who he could be playing on the series. UFC head Dana White even commented on the acting role, saying he knew there were talks and that he: “…knew that a few months ago they were interested in putting him in the show and I’m glad he did it It’ll be great. The show’s huge, it’s awesome and I’m excited for him.” You can watch the full interview from his ‘An Evening with Conor McGregor’ below (McGregor’s comments about GoT start at the 21 minute mark):